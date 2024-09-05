By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 8:20 • 1 minute read

Sunwave festival is coming to Roquetas for the first time Credit: Sunwaves /fb

An electronic music festival is setting its stages ready for more than 50 artists to perform over four days.

Roquetas de Mar is hosting Sunwaves Fest from September 12 to 16 in the Las Salinas area.

The festival will see some of the most influential DJs worldwide meet in a spectacular setting, which the Roquetas de Mar council is working hard to prepare.

Sunwaves Fest, which has held most of its previous editions in Romania since 2007, is expanding internationally, opening up in Zanzibar, the United Arab Emirates, and now, Roquetas de Mar.

The festival has an expected attendance of more than 10,000 festival-goers, with more than 80 per cent expected to be foreigners while the remaining 20 per cent will be locals, promising greater hotel occupancy, profits to local businesses and a boost to the local economy.

The electronic music festival also boasts a high-spending audience, with an average spend per attendee of more than €1,000, referring to previous editions.

In total, across the 4-day festival, around 50 world-renowned artists will perform to roughly 10,000 people, with the highlights shared to the hundreds of thousands of followers on Sunwaves Fest socials, promoting Roquetas de Mar and placing it on the music scene map as a prime location for further festivals.

