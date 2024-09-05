Tackling Palma traffic

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 20:07 • 1 minute read

Plans are in place to improve access into Palma and tackle the traffic that mounts up on the stretch of motorway by Palma airport.

LLORENÇ GALMES, president of the Consell de Mallorca, has announced a new initiative to tackle traffic jams in and around Palma, particularly with regard to traffic attempting to access Palma from the Son San Joan area.

Work is set to start on constructing a fourth lane on the motorway by Palma airport in an effort to ease traffic queues and delays, whilst improving access to the Vía de Cintura (MA-20). The fourth lane will run for 800 metres, from the Molinar access roundabout to the Gros Torrent at the entrance to the MA-20, and two lanes going in the Palma direction will also be modified. One of these lanes is currently restricted to traffic heading towards the Manacor road, thus is underused and creates more traffic build up in the adjacent lane. Plans include adapting this set up so that both lanes will provide access in the direction of Andratx.

A new lane is also going to be constructed in the tunnel under the Can Blau roundabout and modifications are planned for the Palma ring road.

The project, which is estimated to cost around 12 million euros, is due to begin this October and is expected to be completed during the first months of 2025.