By Letara Draghia • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 21:37 • 3 minutes read

Image: Pixabay.

For the first time in over two decades, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or, marking the end of an era in world football.

Messi and Ronaldo’s absence from the 30-man shortlist underscores the shifting landscape of football, with a new generation of talent stepping into the spotlight. The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, which will be held in Paris on 28 October, is poised to be one of the most intriguing in years, as we enter a new era of potential winners.

What is the Ballon d’Or?

For those not familiar, the Ballon d’Or, awarded by France Football magazine, has been the most prestigious individual honour in football since 1956. It is given annually to the player deemed the best in the world over the last year. The selection process involves a panel of journalists who vote on a shortlist of nominees based on their performances for both club and country.

The big names and the surprises in the Ballon d’Or shortlist

Some of football’s most consistent performers have unsurprisingly made the list. Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Rodri, is heavily favoured, having played a pivotal role in both Manchester City’s historic treble-winning season and Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024. His ability to control games and deliver in crucial moments has positioned him as a frontrunner.

Joining Rodri on the shortlist are other familiar names like Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham – players whose sheer dominance over the past year makes them legitimate contenders. Haaland’s record-breaking goal tally for Manchester City and Mbappé’s electric pace and technique make them tough competition.

But there have been a few surprise inclusions. Ademola Lookman, who impressed with Atalanta and Nigeria, made the cut, though his intermittent appearances in Serie A raised eyebrows. Vitinha, whose season with PSG lacked the kind of defining moments seen from other midfielders, also made the list, prompting questions about the criteria used for selection.

Dani Olmo, while excellent during Euro 2024, had a less impactful club season, leaving some to wonder if his international form has boosted his chances unfairly. These inclusions fuel the debate about how consistent performances across an entire season should weigh against standout moments in key tournaments.

Who was snubbed from the Ballon d’Or shortlist?

One glaring omission is Jamal Musiala, the Bayern Munich starlet. With his creativity, agility and impressive goal contributions last season, many believed he was a contender. Serhou Guirassy, with 28 goals last season, could also feel hard done by, especially given his astonishing goal-per-game ratio.

Equally surprising is the exclusion of Julian Alvarez, who not only helped Manchester City secure the treble but also played a crucial role in Argentina’s Copa America victory.

The Spanish dominance in this year’s Ballon d’Or shortlist

While Messi and Ronaldo are missing, one country has no shortage of representation. Spain, fresh off their Euro 2024 victory, boasts six nominees, reflecting the country’s resurgence in world football. Players like Rodri, Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal have all been nominated, showcasing the depth and strength of Spanish football. Rodri himself commented after Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, stating, “Spanish football deserves a Ballon d’Or winner… I’m going to be honest; I would like for a Spaniard to win it; I don’t care who. It would be great.”

The full nominee list for 2024’s Ballon d’or

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Man City), Ruben Dias (Man City), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Erling Haaland (Man City), Nicolas Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Artem Dovbyk (Roma), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Mats Hummels (Roma), Rodri (Man City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Vitinha (PSG), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), William Saliba (Arsenal), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Who will win the 2024 Ballon d’Or?

Predicting the winner is never easy, but Rodri’s all-around influence for both club and country gives him the edge this year. If consistency and impact on the biggest stages are the metrics, few can rival him. Erling Haaland’s remarkable goal-scoring feats, including breaking the Premier League’s single-season goal record, also make him a serious contender. Mbappé’s explosive performances are likely to push him close, too, particularly after his big-money move to Real Madrid.

While it’s hard to argue against Rodri’s dominance, the Ballon d’Or has often leaned towards attacking players, which might give Haaland or Mbappé an advantage.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or signals a turning point in world football. With the Messi-Ronaldo fixation over, the focus shifts to the next generation. Players like Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Lamine Yamal represent the future of the sport, and this year’s award could be a symbolic passing of the torch.

This year’s Ballon d’Or is a must-watch for any football fans living in the EU. Whether you’re cheering for your home country’s hero or enjoying a drink while debating the winners, this new era in football is sure to give you something to talk about.

Read more football news here.