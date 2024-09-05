By Harry Sinclair •
The Alcazaba of Almeria stands tall as visiting numbers begin to rise
The Alcazaba of Almeria, the largest of the citadels built by the Arabs in Spain, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity.
During the Covid pandemic, Almeria’s fort closed down to visitors and has since been on an uphill battle to regain its tourism.
However, it now seems to be building momentum, as in the first half of 2024, 127,793 people visited the monument, a 17% increase from 2023 and 42% more than in 2022.
These numbers are the best since the pandemic and the second-highest ever, surpassed only by 2016’s 131,961 visitors.
The Alcazaba is currently the fourth most visited monument in Andalusia, following the Alhambra, the Generalife, the Synagogue of Cordoba, and the Roman Theatre of Malaga.
The fame of the Alcazaba of Almeria has been increasing in recent years, especially after the citadel was featured in Game of Thrones in 2016, and is now seeing a growth in tourism coinciding with the province’s overall tourism growth both nationally and internationally.
If this trend continues, 2024 could break the record for annual visitors, potentially surpassing the 303,099 visitors recorded in 2018.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
