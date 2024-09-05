By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 7:00 • 1 minute read

The Cortijo Grande Model Flying Club became an official club just over 5 weeks ago. Credit: The Cortijo Grande Model Flying Club

The Cortijo Grande Model Flying Club is a group of roughly 10 people who share the same passion for flying radio-controlled model planes.

Founded in the mid-1980s, the group was recently made an official club.

Cortijo Grande Model Flying Club meet twice a week to fly radio-controlled model planes

Mick Baker, the nominated El Presidente of the group, spoke with Euro Weekly News (EWN) to share the exciting opportunity the club provides.

Meeting every Wednesday and Sunday, at 9/9:30 am in the campo of Cortijo Grande, at the abandoned airfield, the group spends the mornings flying radio-controlled model planes, with maximum wingspans of 3 metres.

The Model Flying Club welcomes novices and newcomers

For newcomers, the club offers supervised flights with the club’s dedicated trainer plane suitable for novices.

This flight involves using two transmitters for the one trainer plane.

The master pilot will take off and land the plane, while the newcomer, or student, can take control during flight, soaring the skies for the first time; at any point, the master can take over so there are no worries for the student.

“Everyone is made to feel more than welcome, no matter who they are,” Mick told EWN, who described the Club as “very democratic.”

Mr Baker has been flying model plans since he was a kid and wants to encourage more people in the area to take up the hobby, stating “Everyone has to start somewhere.”

Join the Model Flying Club in the campo of Cortijo Grande on Sunday at 9am

For more information, contact Mick at 711 01 50 32 or join the club next Sunday, August 8, flying planes from 9 am until midday when the group then goes to Gloria’s in Turre for a coffee and debrief.

