The Gangberries, Torremolinos Blues

Blues Trio, The Gangberries.
Heavy Southern Blues from 3 of the most veteran Spanish Blues artists in the business, The Gangberries.
Around for more than a decade The Gangberries, Malaga-based Blues trio, is made up of authentic veterans on the circuit with musicians who have played with some of the most powerful Electric Blues artists around, including Lito Blues Band, Richard Ray Farrell and Mama Kin.
Together, The Gangberries pay tribute to some of the greatest Blues artists in history such as BB King, Johnny Winter, Albert King, among others. With Fran Pacheco on guitar and vocals, Javier Martín on bass, one of the oldest and most experienced on the Malaga scene, along with Claudio Tamer, from Argentina play a heavy Southern influenced sound.
Javier Martín, veteran guitarist and president of the Málaga Blues Society, who also plays, bass and harmonica, once revealed. ‘Our repertoire is really varied because we have two singers and each one defends a style of Blues, because each one adapts to his own tastes and that is what makes the band so eclectic.’
The Gangberries play the Clarence Jazz Club, Calle Danza Invisible, Torremolinos on Friday, September 13 at 10pm. Tickets cost between €10 and €15, depending on tables, and are available from the box office or online at clarencejazzclub.com.
