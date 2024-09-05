The Magical Sunsets of Vera

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 8:40 • 1 minute read

Vera brought together hundreds of people from all over to share one wondrous moment together Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Sunsets and classical music have been the catalyst for community this summer.

Alfonso Garcia, the Mayor of Vera, highlighted the importance of offering alternatives for the residents and visitors of Vera, and had ambitions of bringing together the community, providing entertainment, culture and leisure for all tastes and ages, all the while surrounded by the charm of the province.

To realise his ambitions, the Vera Town Hall presented the “Cultural Summer” programme; offering a wide range of activities and shows, music and gastronomy through the summer months.

The entire programme was a resounding success, yet one event stood out from them all.

Marked the “great novelty of this summer” by the Town Hall, the experience of the “Magical Sunsets” brought together an eclectic mix of locals and visitors, residents and citizens, all in one stunning location, with live classical music to accompany the picturesque sun setting in the distance.

The Magical Sunset events took place, free of charge, twice a week during July and August, with each event consisting of live instrumental music, an audience of deck chairs and a natural beauty to wonder.

A simple but awe-inspiring event, provided for the community, to bring together the community, each night capturing everyone in the crowd to share one moment, one beautiful memory.

