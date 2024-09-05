The President reaches peaks

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 9:50 • 1 minute read

The President poses atop a peak he has conquered Credit: Javier A. Garcia /insta

The President of the Provincial Council of Almeria shows his adventurous side once more.

When his schedule allows for it, Javier Aureliano Garcia, publicises his athleticism and exploratory nature on his social networks, embarking on new hikes, climbs or nature walks in the province.

This is not new to him, or his social media followers who have seen the Provincial President climb the highest peak in the only desert in Europe, or traverse the Paraje La Cerra and take the Cueva del Almirez route through the Sierra de Gador, reaching a height of 2,520 metres, or the pilgrimage from the capital of Almeria to Dalias and its Cristo de la Luz.

Now, a new challenge is on Javier A. Garcia’s horizon with plans to reach the three highest peaks of Almeria – in a single outing.

“The highest peak is Chullo, at 2,612 metres.” Garcia said, “I have already climbed it three times and I want to climb it again.”

This time, Javier wants to “do it reaching Almirez, the second most important peak in Almeria,” adding that he “would like to sleep in the middle of the route to be able to do these two and reach Buitre, the third.”

Garcia continues to promote Almeria’s natural wonders of “impressive ravines, waterfalls, pools (and) abseiling,” as well as the benefits gained from these experiences “that generate endorphins, peace and tranquillity and the ability to oxygenate the brain.”

