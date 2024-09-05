The Sound of The Commitments in La Cala

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 20:02 • 1 minute read

The hardest working band in La Cala de Mijas. Credit: Midnight Hour, Facebook

Midnight Hour, the hardest working band on the Costa del Sol, return to the Cazbah Live Lounge in the Cala de Mijas Friday, September 13.

Their show, The Sound of The Commitments, is inspired by the much loved 1991 musical drama film and book, The Commitments. Midnight Hour performs the very same soundtrack to the already cult movie. Just like in the film, the band’s performance features classic songs and music from Soul legends like Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, and Otis Redding.

Mustang Sally, Chain of Fools and Mr Pitiful

The musical ten-piece known for songs like Mustang Sally, Chain of Fools and Mr Pitiful, has gained so much momentum over the last year that this looks like it is going to be a concert that rapidly sells out. The band’s past performances along the Costa del Sol have received massive acclaim from everyone, not least for how impressively they capture the feeling and sound of the original Commitments and their incredible musical skill and energy. It will be a high-energy night full of entertainment, singing along and dancing with a fantastic setlist of the best in Southern Soul tunes.

Midnight Hour play The Sound of The Commitments at The Cazbah Live Lounge, Avenida Jerez, La Cala de Mijas on Friday, September 13 at 9.30pm (doors at 8pm). Reservations are recommended on 602 535 710 for €15. If you manage to get in on the door without a booking, it will cost €18.