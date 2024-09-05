By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 20:54 • 2 minutes read

Thousands of protesters in Hungary against school phone bans; future of European students. Using the phone when studying. Credit: Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels Euro Weekly News

Thousands of protesters took over the streets of Budapest opposing the dismissal of the capital´s high school headmaster, who refused to ban phones among students.

European authorities continue to argue about the future of European students and the modern tools and necessities of young people.

Protesters against school phone bans in Hungary

As students returned to the classrooms, thousands of Hungarians gathered in Budapest on September 2, protesting against removing the headmaster of the capital´s high school Madach Imre, Csaba Meszaros. Meszaros was recently forced to resign after refusing to implement the government´s smartphone ban in the classrooms.

Protesters argued that Meszaros´ dismissal was unfair as the legislation had not been in force at the time of his removal. The president of the teachers´ union, Tamas Totyik voiced his criticism of the government´s decision to ban phones, claiming it an outdated model; “We have the feeling that the legislation was drafted by people who were last in school when they graduated and are not aware of how an educational institution works.”

A Hungarian student highlighted to the Press that although phones should be controlled, they should not be taken away from students entirely; “Previously, for example, at the beginning of the lesson, the teacher asked us to put our phones on the table…and we did it, and the lesson worked perfectly well…I think that would have been a much better solution to the problem.”

Benefits of allowing phones in schools; protests against the government

Being an indispensable tool in the modern world, many protesters argued that allowing students to use a phone in schools could have more benefits than threats, as using the internet and phone apps allows pupils to develop their digital literacy; an essential skill for future employability.

With the advantages of the phone, students with mobile phones have the benefit of staying in touch with family members and friends, as well as monitoring their health, including students with diabetes or special needs. Apps like notes, cameras, and voice memos can also help pupils to stay more organised and motivated, making scheduling and note-taking a faster and simpler process.

The National Education Association US recently reported that smartphones are a highly cost-effective tool for schools that can´t afford to purchase technology for all students. Moreover, students being able to reach their parents within a few seconds allows a reduced workload for secretarial staff and promotes the safety of the pupils.

Phones in schools; protests and support in the EU

After France recently issued a trial of a prohibition of mobile phones, Denmark followed the movement, as the government argued that banning phones during lessons will improve student relations and mental health. A student from a local Esbjerg High School said to the Press; “I don´t know if it will be quieter during class because people can still use their computers. You can log on to Snapchat on your computer and chat with people there.”

Similarly, in the Netherlands, primary school students joined secondary schools, unable to bring phones into the classroom, starting September this year. Likewise, in Greece, “mobile phones in the school bag,” has been the motto of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Despite the regulations imposed in schools, young people and children are highly dependent on mobile phones outside of school and their use of mobile devices should be supervised at home.

