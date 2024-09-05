Tis the Season to Get Golfing at Christy’s Irish Gastropub!

By EWN • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 16:59 • 1 minute read

Photocredit Christy's

As the golfing season swings into full gear, there’s no better place to start or end your day than at Christy’s Irish Gastropub.

Conveniently located just five minutes from the beachfront in Fuengirola, Christy’s is your go-to spot for a hearty meal, a refreshing pint, and catching all your favourite sports on multiple screens.

Open from 11:00 AM to 01:00 AM, seven days a week, Christy’s serves food all day, making it the perfect destination for golfers and food lovers alike. Whether you’re fuelling up for an early tee time with a classic Irish breakfast or winding down in the evening with a satisfying dinner, Christy’s has something for everyone. The spacious terrace is ideal for groups, providing a relaxed atmosphere where you can enjoy the beautiful weather.

Famous for its Guinness, Christy’s offers the perfect pint to cap off your day. And if you’re a sports fan, you’re in luck! Christy’s shows all major sports on multiple screens, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action. Whatever your team, you’re always welcome at Christy’s.

Planning a special event? Christy’s function room is perfect for family gatherings, weddings, and birthdays, and the best part is there’s no charge for the space.

If you haven’t yet visited Christy’s Irish Gastropub, it’s time to add it to your list. Tis the season to get golfing, and Christy’s is the place to be! For information on our Golf Society outings please contact Paul @Christys.

Calle Oleria 20, Fuengirola

620 226 911

