Tornado turmoil and September storms

Stormy weather in the interior of Mallorca. Photo Credit David Esteban, X
On Tuesday August 3, a suspected tornado was seen traversing the sky above the countryside in the heart of Mallorca.
Following the heavy rainstorms experienced during mid-August, bad weather hit Mallorca once again on Tuesday, with torrential rain falling across parts of the island and a formation which appeared to be a tornado (but has not yet been confirmed) seen dominating the dark grey sky above Algaida, in the centre of the island. A video posted on X by local weather channel EL Racó Balear de la Meteorologìa, shows the suspected tornado sweeping through the sky near the MA-15, the main road that runs between Palma and Manacor.
The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued weather warnings, in particular in the interior of the island and the Sierra Tramontana, which were labelled as being high risk areas with precipitation estimated at around 40mm an hour, and a predicted accumulation of rainfall of between 80mm and 100mm in 2 hours.
The Balearic Emergency Service backed this up by activating Severity Index 1 (IG1), which is based on meteorological data and forms part of the Meteobal Plan, which carefully monitors the information across localised areas and issues an appropriate warning. In this case the heavy rain and storms were labelled as a danger to public and property, and IG1 was declared, with local Municipal Services and resources being alerted and ready to act if necessary.
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
