For Nutella lovers across Europe, especially those following plant-based diets, you’ll be pleased to hear that Ferrero has launched a vegan version of the iconic chocolate spread.

The new product, marked by its distinctive green packaging, has been rolled out in France, Belgium and Italy, just in time to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary. But how does this vegan alternative stack up in terms of taste and environmental impact?

Why vegan Nutella?

With the growing demand for plant-based foods, it’s no surprise that Ferrero is jumping on the vegan bandwagon. The company says this new Nutella version swaps out the skimmed milk powder in the original recipe for ingredients like chickpeas and rice syrup. This change reflects the increasing consumer push toward cruelty-free products, though Ferrero has issued a warning: because the vegan spread is made in a facility that handles dairy, it’s not suitable for those with milk allergies.

Does vegan Nutella have a lower carbon footprint?

One of the major selling points of plant-based foods is their reduced environmental impact, and the vegan Nutella is no exception. According to Ferrero, ditching cow’s milk in favour of plant-based alternatives like chickpeas helps reduce the product’s carbon footprint. But is that enough?

Corentin Biardeau, an agriculture and food engineer at The Shift Project, points out that while the switch from milk to plant-based ingredients does cut down on emissions, it’s just a small step. “Vegetable proteins are better for the climate than milk protein”, says Biardeau, but the larger issue remains untouched: palm oil.

Data from CarbonCloud shows that milk powder emits 15.5kg of CO2 per kg, while chickpeas generate only 0.4kg, and brown rice syrup comes in at 1.77kg. These numbers sound promising, but milk powder only makes up about 8.7 per cent of Nutella’s original recipe.

What’s the problem with palm oil?

Palm oil has long been a controversial ingredient in Nutella, contributing to deforestation in Southeast Asia and producing higher carbon emissions than alternative oils like sunflower or rapeseed. Yet, it remains a key ingredient in both the original and vegan versions of the spread.

“If Ferrero really wanted to create an eco-friendly product, replacing palm oil would have been the bigger environmental win,” Biardeau adds. Palm oil’s carbon emissions stand at 6.04kg of CO2 per kg, much higher than sunflower oil (2.58kg) or rapeseed oil (2.28kg), according to data from the French environmental agency, Agribalyse.

While palm oil’s efficiency and low cost make it hard to replace on a commercial scale, its environmental toll is undeniable. For conscious consumers, this may be a sticking point, vegan or not.

Why is vegan Nutella more expensive than regular Nutella?

Another point worth noting is the price difference. A 350g jar of vegan Nutella costs nearly €12 per kilo, while the regular version can be found for as little as €6 per kilo.

This price disparity has raised eyebrows. As Biardeau notes, “It’s surprising that the vegan version is more expensive, especially considering that plant-based proteins are cheaper than milk.” The higher price tag may reflect the cost of other premium ingredients, or simply the markup often seen on trendy vegan products.

Still, the introduction of a vegan option marks a step forward in making popular products more inclusive for a wider range of dietary preferences.

