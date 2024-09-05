White village Olive Fair

By Adam Woodward • Published: 05 Sep 2024 • 21:30 • 1 minute read

The best olives and oil on offer. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Alozaina, Facebook

The September Feria marks the end of the Summer season for the people of Alozaina and the beginning of the olive harvest, the beginning of the school year and a return to normality. For that reason the Olive Fair is a big deal here.

It has become an increasingly popular attraction on the Malaga foodie circuit, as popular with tourists as it is with locals. This year, they are preparing for at least 8,000 visitors to this little Guardalhorce white village to sample the delights of this emblematic Andalusian fruit and the liquid gold it produces. Alozaina is the largest producer of the Aloreña green table olives, a now world famous delicacy in demand by restaurants globally.

Artisanal products, tastings of olives, oil, traditional breads and figs

The Alozaina Olive Fair programme features competitions for dressing and seasoning and tastings of other typical local products such as cured meats, bread and cheese, music and activities for children. It also includes sporting competitions, artisanal product exhibitors and a market, tastings of unique creations produced in the village’s cooperatives as well as in neighbouring towns, such as figs from Alhaurín el Grande.

If you are in search for the best olive products the Malaga province has to offer, this pretty little Pueblo Blanco is where to look. The Olive Fair runs from Thursday, September 12 until Sunday 15 in Alozaina, 50 minutes from Malaga City.