Almáchar’s Ajoblanco Festival returns

GET ready for a soup fest this Saturday, September 7, as Almáchar celebrates its 54th annual Fiesta del Ajoblanco. The charming Andalucian town will transform into a lively hub of tradition and flavour, serving up over 4,000 litres of the beloved cold almond soup.

A Celebration of Almáchar’s Rich Heritage

At a recent press event, Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano, the regional delegate for Agriculture, and Almáchar’s mayor, Antonio Yuste, highlighted the festival’s rich heritage and its role in promoting local gastronomy. ‘For over 50 years, this event has showcased our agricultural treasures,’ Fernández Tapia-Ruano noted.

Recognised as a Singular Festival of National Tourist Interest

The Fiesta, now recognised as a Singular Festival of National Tourist Interest, celebrates the region’s unique agricultural practices, including the prized Moscatel grape. Attendees can also enjoy local wine, grapes, and various cultural activities. A free shuttle service will run from Vélez-Málaga for those opting to leave their cars behind.

Family-Friendly Fun: Activities for All Ages

With live music, dance, and a special kid’s zone, this year’s event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Almáchar’s culinary and cultural heritage. Don’t miss out on this flavourful fiesta!

Fancy making this delicious soup at home? Here’s a helpful recipe and method for making Ajoblanco soup:

Ajoblanco Soup Recipe: A Taste of Almáchar

Ingredients:

200 grams of blanched almonds

2 cloves of garlic, peeled

150 grams of stale white bread, crusts removed

1 litre of cold water

100 ml of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar

Salt to taste

Grapes or apple slices for garnish (optional)

Method:

Prepare the Bread: Soak the stale bread in water for a few minutes until it softens. Squeeze out the excess water and set the bread aside. Blend the Base: In a blender or food processor, combine the blanched almonds, garlic, and soaked bread. Blend until you have a smooth paste. Add Liquid: Gradually add the cold water while blending until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Incorporate Olive Oil: Slowly drizzle in the olive oil while continuing to blend, which will help emulsify the soup, giving it a creamy texture. Season and Adjust: Add the white wine vinegar and salt to taste, blending once more to fully incorporate. Adjust seasoning as needed. Chill: Transfer the soup to a bowl or container and chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld. Serve: Serve the Ajoblanco soup chilled, garnished with grapes or apple slices for a touch of sweetness that complements the garlic and almond flavors.

Enjoy this refreshing and traditional Andalucian dish, perfect for hot summer days or as a delightful starter to any meal!

