Almáchar’s Ajoblanco Festival returns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 12:22
• 2 minutes read
Flavours of Almáchar Festival
Image: Shutterstock/ Julia-Bogdanova
GET ready for a soup fest this Saturday, September 7, as Almáchar celebrates its 54th annual Fiesta del Ajoblanco. The charming Andalucian town will transform into a lively hub of tradition and flavour, serving up over 4,000 litres of the beloved cold almond soup.
At a recent press event, Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano, the regional delegate for Agriculture, and Almáchar’s mayor, Antonio Yuste, highlighted the festival’s rich heritage and its role in promoting local gastronomy. ‘For over 50 years, this event has showcased our agricultural treasures,’ Fernández Tapia-Ruano noted.
The Fiesta, now recognised as a Singular Festival of National Tourist Interest, celebrates the region’s unique agricultural practices, including the prized Moscatel grape. Attendees can also enjoy local wine, grapes, and various cultural activities. A free shuttle service will run from Vélez-Málaga for those opting to leave their cars behind.
With live music, dance, and a special kid’s zone, this year’s event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Almáchar’s culinary and cultural heritage. Don’t miss out on this flavourful fiesta!
Fancy making this delicious soup at home? Here’s a helpful recipe and method for making Ajoblanco soup:
Ingredients:
Method:
Enjoy this refreshing and traditional Andalucian dish, perfect for hot summer days or as a delightful starter to any meal!
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.