Belfast’s £350m Grand Central Station opens

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 16:16 • 2 minutes read

Image: Facebook/ Translink

Get ready, Belfast! The brand-new £350 million Grand Central Station is set to open its doors this weekend, and it’s poised to be a game-changer for public transport in Northern Ireland. This state-of-the-art hub will bring together bus and rail services in one sleek, modern space, making it the largest integrated transport facility on the island.

First Bus to Dublin Departing Early Sunday

The first service to depart from the new station will be a cross-border bus to Dublin, leaving early Sunday morning, September 8. While buses will be operational from day one, rail services will take a little longer to get going. Testing is still being completed on the new tracks and signalling systems, so keep an eye out for updates on when train services will start.

Project Costs Rise: Inflation and Pandemic Impact

Initially budgeted at £300 million, the project’s cost rose by an additional £40 million due to inflation and challenges brought on by the Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, including uncertainties around sourcing materials like steel, the project has been delivered on time. Impressively, 70 per cent of the companies involved were local, showing off Ireland’s expertise and resilience.

Grand Central Replaces Older Stations

Grand Central Station will replace the Great Victoria Street Station and the Europa Bus Centre, offering 26 bus stands, eight railway platforms, and extensive cycle and taxi provisions. It’s designed to improve connectivity across Northern Ireland and enhance links to Dublin with an hourly cross-border train service set to start later this year. The station also introduces modern conveniences such as contactless ticketing and large digital screens displaying real-time departure information.

Retail and Community Spaces: What’s Inside

But it’s not just about getting from A to B. The new hub aims to be a bustling community space, with retail outlets like Pret A Manger, Starbucks, and much more opening soon. There will also be opportunities for local businesses to set up pop-up stores. Outside, Saltwater Square will provide a public space dedicated to arts and culture, continuing development around the station until 2025.

Irish Language Signage: Current Status and Future Plans

One ongoing discussion is about the station’s signage. Irish language activists, supported by Belfast City Council and the Infrastructure Minister, have pushed for bilingual signage throughout. However, for now, Irish will only appear among other languages at a central welcome desk, with Translink continuing to consult on the issue.

Transforming Belfast: The New Hub’s Long-Term Impact

With its grand opening just around the corner, Grand Central Station is ready to redefine public transport in Northern Ireland. Whether you’re a daily commuter or an occasional traveler, this new hub promises to make your journey smoother, faster, and more connected than ever before.

