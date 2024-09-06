Benahavís mountain race

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 15:00 • 1 minute read

Mountain runners. Credit: Carrera por Montaña de Benahavís, Facebook

The 5th CXM Benahavís mountain climb race will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

Once again, this yearly running event will have the inclusion of minor categories, including Camobe Kids, which will compete on the afternoon of Saturday 14.

The routes run around Benahavís, its urban centre and its beautiful countryside surroundings, between the Sierra de las Nieves park and Sierra Bermeja, an environment of unparalleled exquisiteness and extraordinary challenges for mountain running and hiking. The alternating types of terrain, paths and trails offer different technical variations, some easier, some much more difficult.

400 runners tackle the hills and tracks of Benahavís

Nonetheless, there are plenty of different categories to sign up for. In accordance with Mountain Races regulations of the Andalusian Mountaineering Federation, there is a 12km race with 3 kids categories, an up-an-coming promising category for runners between 21 and 23 years old; and senior and veteran categories. The big race though is the 26km with various age-denominated categories for adults only.

Registrations can be made through the Sportmaniacs website with a maximum possible competitors cap at 400. Registration ranges from €33 to €13 depending on the category. The price includes the number bib, commemorative gifts from the race, and postage costs for sending the bib o a runner’s home. There will also be a free cloakroom service, refreshments, civil liability and accident insurance, and medical professionals on hand if need be.