By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 17:05 • 2 minutes read

Christiano Ronaldo is idolised by his many fans Credit: X:@christiano

He may be 39, but Christiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down as he scores his 900th career goal and sets a new record.

Even more impressive, he has set his sights on reaching 1,000 goals before he finally decides to retire, although when that will be is anybody’s guess. The only thing he has said on the subject is that he plans on representing Portugal until he feels he is no longer contributing. Judging by his most recent performance, that isn’t going to be any time soon!

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner achieved his incredible milestone by scoring for Portugal while playing against Croatia in the Nations League. A left-sided cross on the edge of the six-yard box gave him his opportunity, and he didn’t need to be asked twice as he volleyed it into the net. Afterwards, he looked emotional as he put his head in his hands and sank to his knees in celebration.

Christiano Ronaldo’s tally of 900 goals includes 131 for Portugal

While many of his goals have been scored while playing for various clubs, this was his 131st goal playing for his beloved Portugal, further cementing his ‘hero-like’ status for the many Portuguese who idolise him (I should know; I live with three of them!).

Ronaldo started his career at Sporting CP (Sporting Lisbon) where he joined the youth squad before making his senior debut in 2002 in the Primeira Liga. It took him just one week to put himself on the scoresheet when he scored his first-ever professional goal against Moreirense.

Impressive club scoresheet behind Christiano Ronaldo hitting 900 goals

Since then, he hasn’t looked back and has enjoyed a career that has included playing for Manchester United twice, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. His goal tally for each club has been imposing, scoring 145 goals for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 68 for Al Nassr.

However, the club that has benefited the most from his goal-scoring ability is Real Madrid, for whom he scored a whopping 450 goals over the nine years he played for them. For those who have been counting(!), the additional five goals he scored for Sporting brings his tally to that record-breaking 900.

One accolade he has, perhaps surprisingly, not been nominated for is a sixth Ballon d’Or. Here are the details of those that did make the cut.

Over to you – do you think that Christiano Ronaldo should have been shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or again?

