Family Fun Day for animal shelter

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 0:14 • 1 minute read

Family fun day in Calahonda in aid of ACE|SHIN, the Animal Care charity in Spain.

On Saturday morning, September 14 at Club Naranja in Calahonda ACE SHIN, the Animal care charity will be holding its Family Fun day. There will be loads of stalls selling a variety of fascinating goods and food including home made treats such as cakes and healthy home made dog treats.

Live music and entertainment will by provided by Note No-one, Phil Melia and Colin Jeffrey. Yo will find food and a bar to keep you refreshed, as well as a raffle and a tombola and children’s games. Expat Radio presenter and Euro Weekly News’s very own Bill Anderson will also be there signing copies of his latest book. The organisers are gratefully receiving donations of dog and cat food, towels and throws for the animals in their care.

ACE|SHIN has two animal shelters in Spain – one in Mijas Costa and the other in Algeciras. Together they provide shelter and care for approximately 650 lost or abandoned dogs. As well, they rescue dogs from dog ponds where, if they are not adopted within 10 days of being put in there, they are put down by the authorities.

They have to pay between €35 and €75 per dog to rescue them and take them back to their shelter. Which is why fundraisers like this are so important.

The Family Fun Day is being held on Saturday, September 14 from 11am to 4pm at Club Naranja in Calahonda. Bring donations.

