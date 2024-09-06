Football star donates shirt to local teenager

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 11:13 • 1 minute read

Medina gifts shirt to teenage fan. Credit: Kevin Medina, X

A Malaga teenager’s nightmare is turned into a dream by local football hero on the pitch at La Rosaleda.

Social media can be a powerful tool, for good and bad. When Ismael, a 17-year-old Malaga CF fan posted on X (Twitter) his new Malaga shirt with the player Kevin Medina printed on the back, he was berated by mean-hearted strangers on the site for not having bought an original shirt. In the shops, the official shirts go for €70, well out of a teenager’s budget. The lad had no idea he would receive such a backlash.

‘Come to La Rosaleda stadium. You can have one of mine.’

However, Ismael had tagged #MálagaCF and #KevinMedina in the tweet, and to the shock of his social media critics, he received a response from the Malaga football club winger saying ‘relax, man. Come talk to me here whenever you want. You can come here to La Rosaleda stadium and I will give you one of mine.’

So, Ismael did. On Thursday, September 5, he visited the Malaga team stadium and was received by Kevin Medina and presented with a new blue and white football shirt with Medina’s name on the back on the team’s home pitch. In under 24 hours, the Malaga player had turned a bullied teenager’s nightmare into a dream.