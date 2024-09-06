Football star donates shirt to local teenager

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 11:13
• 1 minute read
Medina gifts shirt to teenage fan.
Credit: Kevin Medina, X
A Malaga teenager’s nightmare is turned into a dream by local football hero on the pitch at La Rosaleda.
Social media can be a powerful tool, for good and bad. When Ismael, a 17-year-old Malaga CF fan posted on X (Twitter) his new Malaga shirt with the player Kevin Medina printed on the back, he was berated by mean-hearted strangers on the site for not having bought an original shirt. In the shops, the official shirts go for €70, well out of a teenager’s budget. The lad had no idea he would receive such a backlash.
However, Ismael had tagged #MálagaCF and #KevinMedina in the tweet, and to the shock of his social media critics, he received a response from the Malaga football club winger saying ‘relax, man. Come talk to me here whenever you want. You can come here to La Rosaleda stadium and I will give you one of mine.’
So, Ismael did. On Thursday, September 5, he visited the Malaga team stadium and was received by Kevin Medina and presented with a new blue and white football shirt with Medina’s name on the back on the team’s home pitch. In under 24 hours, the Malaga player had turned a bullied teenager’s nightmare into a dream.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.