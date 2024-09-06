Gone in 60 seconds

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 0:48 • 1 minute read

High-end luxury x4 thefts to order Credit: Luxury Fred Sherman

A network of 4×4 thieves working for drug traffickers has been brought down with searches in Marbella and Ojén.

National Police officers have arrested members of an organisation whose aim was to allegedly steal high-end off-road vehicles to supply drug smuggling gangs. Six people have been arrested and are accused of a total of 46 vehicle thefts worth almost €10 million – 13 cars of which have been recovered in Marbella and Ojén.

Carefully selected high-end 4x4s

The investigation began in October 2023, when a significant increase was detected in the theft of vehicles with very specific characteristics, especially high-end SUVs, which were stolen on public roads, inside urbanisation garages and private homes, and therefore had previously been targeted.

As a result of the investigation carried out in each of the robberies, it was possible to work out that a highly specialised and experienced criminal organisation was behind the thefts. The investigation then focused on one such Bulgarian gang that were already known for this MO.

Cherry-picked 4x4s delivered to drug smugglers

The officers worked out that the main client for the stolen vehicles was a criminal drug smuggling organisation on the Costa del Sol, Campo de Gibraltar and the provinces of Cádiz, Huelva and Seville. The suspects identified the vehicles that met their clients ‘shopping list’, staked them out and installed geolocation devices, so when their clients clicked their fingers, they went directly to find the SUV and make off with it.

The group is charged with nine crimes of document falsification of number plates and also chassis numbers in some cases – of six of the investigated and recovered vehicles and for two falsifications of Bulgarian identity documents.