History of Art by puppets, Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 12:15 • 1 minute read

The Andy Warhol puppet of La Liquida Credit: La Liquida

Estepona is continuing its season of open-air puppet shows for children with comedic group La Líquida performing their ‘Museum: The History of Art for Girls and Boys’.

Prize-winning talented comedians La Líquida use actors, objects, puppets and projections to bring to life the World’s most famous artists for the understanding of children.

A fun and educational journey through the History of Art guided by the great masters: Van Gogh, Velázquez, Michelangelo, Da Vinci and Picasso, and of course great female masters, including Tamara de Lempika, Sofonisba Anguissola and Frida Kahlo.

Universal art is the perfect excuse to stimulate conversation, creativity, perception, sensitivity and expression. And all with a smile. This puppetry theatrical experience that relies on closeness, interaction and humour to tell this surprising and original visit to the ‘Museum’, so that children and adults can enjoy, learn and get excited about art and theatre.

The work of La Líquida is characterised by the creation of up-to-date shows full of humour in constant search of a theatrical reality in continuous evolution. La Líquida perform Museum on Friday, September 13 in Plaza García Caparros, Estepona at 9pm.