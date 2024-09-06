By Harry Sinclair • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 20:23 • 2 minutes read

Belgium led the charge with its electric carriage initiative Credit: Belga News Agency /X

Belgium has proven the success of an alternative to horse-drawn carriages, leading the charge in tourist animal welfare.

In the central square of Brussels, tourists have explored the historic city on electric carriages rather than horse-drawn since the start of June 2024.

Brussels first European city to transition entirely from horse-drawn to electric carriages

In June, Brussels went cold turkey and became the first city in Europe to make a complete transition from horse-drawn carriages to electric ‘horseless’ carriages for city tours.

Thibault Danthine, the horse-drawn carriage operator in Brussels, launched his project this summer, introducing two new vehicles after receiving funding from the city of Brussels in 2022.

Increasing concerns and protests on the use of animals in tourism

The drastic change came about in part because of the rising concerns from tourists about the use of horses and the ethical dilemmas that come with it.

Danthine shared that more tourists each year were expressing their dislike of the use of horses, shouting “Shame!” at him as they walked by.

“The relationship with animals is different nowadays, and it’s less accepted to have a commercial activity with animals”, Thibault said.

Mr Danthine, a self-described horse lover, decided to address the issue and sold his five horses, using the proceeds to buy two electric carriages.

“I never had the slightest doubt that electric horse-drawn carriages would continue to attract people.” Danthine said with confidence, “Because people today want to experience something new, something unusual, something to do with family or friends.”

Electric ‘horseless’ carriages proved successful in Brussels

The carriage operator has proven to be correct, as his business continues to grow since the clear decline due to tourist concerns, in addition to many of the city’s residents sharing their joy in the change.

“I think the change from horse-drawn carriages to these new electric carriages is better,” said Sari, a student in Brussels, “not only because the horses were making a lot of noise and smelling a lot in the city, but also for the animals because they were spending a lot of hours outside in a city that has a lot of tourists.”

Commerce alderman, Fabian Maingain, highlighted the city’s enthusiasm for Danthine’s proposal, stating, “In the search for sustainable alternatives, Danthine’s proposal intrigued us. It’s something new but with respect for heritage.”

PETA, the animal rights nonprofit organisation, also shared its approval of the change, stating on X (formerly Twitter): “We love the new horseless electric carriages in Brussels. After banning horse-drawn carriages, Brussels became the first European city to offer this new eco-friendly mode of transport to tourists”

Thibault Danthine’s carriages have a range of 120 kilometres, and have to be recharged once every two days.

Brussels is the first to use electric carriages in a tourist capacity

Although electric carriages have existed for some time, this initiative marked their first use in a tourist capacity with other cities have already contacted Thibault Danthine about changing to electric carriages.

The use of animals in a tourist capacity is a growing issue in Europe, and is seen throughout Spain’s most popular cities.

Europe continues to face backlash over use of animals in tourism

In 2023, a horse died in Seville while pulling a carriage with tourists in the middle of a heat wave.

In Mijas, in the province of Malaga, donkeys used as tourist rides have faced severe backlash from locals and tourists, with new rules put in place stopping the use of them during Yellow Weather Warning.

Thibault Danthine’s initiative even reached the States, reigniting the fight against the use of horse-drawn carriages in New York City; unfortunately, a bill put before the City Council asking for the switch to electric was denied.