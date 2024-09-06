Limited edition Baileys with cinnamon and churros

By John Smith •
It was in 1973 that two advertising associates of a drinks manufacturer were tasked with the job of coming up with a typically Irish alcoholic drink.
They weren’t exactly excited by the brief but according to David Gluckman, one of the two speaking to The Irish Times 2017, it took under two minutes to think of the concept and another 45 to rush to a local store, purchase Irish Whiskey (note the e when referring to Irish Whiskey), a tub of cream and some sugar.
When it was all mixed up, they thought that it was ok but something was missing so they popped back to the shop and purchased some Cadbury’s Powdered Drinking Chocolate and that was the basic recipe.
The mixture was poured into a tonic water bottle and delivered to the client to review and despite significant reservations, the concept was finally accepted and since 1974 it is estimated that at least two billion bottles of Baileys have been sold worldwide.
Now owned by drinks giant Diageo, there are numerous different versions of the liqueur but all are placed in bottles manufactured in a single plant in Derrylin, Ulster.
The latest version of Baileys which will be issued in a limited edition towards the end of September will be a Cinnamon Churros version which is being promoted as the smart way to sip churros and is being promoted under the slogan ‘Don’t Churro Solo’ with a number of ideas for cocktails including mixing the new version with two shots of Tequila and ice.
The irony is that although Baileys is so closely linked with Ireland and churros with Spain, the current plans only see it being launched in the USA.
