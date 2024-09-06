Marbepop festival promoting Costa del Sol talent

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 12:52 • 1 minute read

Artists featured for the Marbepop Fest Credit: Ayuntamiento Marbella

The classic Marbepop festival is being held at the Arroyo de la Represa park in Marbella October 5 between 4pm and 1am.

This will be the 37th year of the popular free festival, all paid for through the Marbella Council budget. The lineup includes groups and artists Mujeres’, ‘Carmen Xia’, ‘Axolotes Mexicanos’, ‘Los Invaders’, as well as ‘Hvito’, ‘Enzobv’, ‘Mike Sierra’ and ‘Mixelle’.

Promoting new and emerging talent on the Costa del Sol

At the event, there will be a space for promoting artistic and entrepreneurial initiatives through the ‘Factoría Joven’, advocating young business talent from the Costa del Sol. But the main objective of the festival is to serve as a platform for many local artists to make that leap onto national gig circuits, become known by the general public and see their work published on the main music platforms.

The power behind supporting local emerging artists and talent will come this year from the hand of ‘Mixelle’, the Neo Soul and R&B artist. Attendees can also enjoy the fresh urban art of ‘Hvito’ and dance music with DJs such as ‘Mike Sierra’ and ‘Enzobv’, regulars at clubs such as Dreamer’s or Taok.

The night will extend with the explosive mix of rock, pop and electronic music of ‘Los Invaders’ and the veterans ‘Mujeres’, who will demonstrate that they have one of the most powerful live shows in the country.