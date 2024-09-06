Mijas donkey update

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 21:06 • 1 minute read

Arguments over Mijas donkey rides heat up.

Vice President of PACMA, the animal rights political party in Mijas has filed an official complaint with the Guardia Civil accusing multiple parties including the Council, donkey taxi licensees, donkey carts and horse-drawn carriage drivers and the owners of donkeys, of breaching multiple rules regarding the welfare of the animals.

The regulations cited in the police report include the Protection of Animals in Andalusia; Law 8/2003, of April 24, on animal health; as well as various Royal Decrees and municipal Ordinances that regulate the protection and welfare of animals, both in livestock farms and in services that involve the use of horses.

Accusation of lack of action and oversight

According to PACMA, They have evidence of a continued failure to comply with regulations and a lack of action and oversight from the Council. They claim that the donkey taxi service ‘operates 360 days per year, from 8.30am to 9.30pm, meaning the donkeys are subjected to long working days without rest.’ Added to the litany of accusations, they include limited mobility of the animals due to small enclosures and short ropes tying them to bars and a lack of adequate feed and water.

Mijas council claim to have received no official complaint

In a statement on Thursday, September 5, the Town Hall responded with ‘Once we have received the details of the alleged complaint, we will consult with our legal services and take the necessary measures to defend not only the management carried out, but also the good name of Mijas’ adding that they have no evidence of this alleged complaint, nor have they received notification.

They also reminded those interested that they have already contracted a vet to oversee the wellbeing of animals in the town, they have made plans to extend the shaded area for the donkeys, and published them, and that all the licences and veterinary checks are published and available for the public to see on the Council website.

