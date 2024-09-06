More Poles settling in Spain, but why now?

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 17:03 • 1 minute read

Poles seeking property in Spain? Euro Weekly News. Credit: Freepik.

Polish media have reported that more and more Poles, whose average standard of living has increased significantly in recent decades, are investing in housing in Spain.

Recent studies have concluded that in 2023, 3,118 new Poles bought homes in Spain, more than the previous year by which time Polish-owned properties in Spain had tripled since pre-pandemic times. So, what elements of Spain are attracting Polish people all of a sudden?

It is said that the war in Ukraine has been having the biggest effect on the perception of family safety, along with fears of a possible future Russian attack. Estate agencies have also noted that the demographic has changed in terms of age, with much younger and lower income people moving to Spain rather than just retiring Poles.

A 2022 opinion poll in Poland reported that almost 50% of the population believed that the possibility of a Russian ground assault on their country was a real threat.

Spain attractive destination for remote working

The option for post-Covid remote working, increasingly better flight connections, and a more clement climate have all played their part too. A ranking of the best countries in the World to work remotely concluded that Spain is the best through lower general cost of living and reliable high-speed internet connections.

Brexit is also said to have had its effect on the Poles and their choice of destination with less opportunities for work in the UK. But according to the word on the street from estate agencies, most cite possible escalation of the war in Ukraine.