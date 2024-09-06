By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Image: Carm

THE Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia has just unveiled a new pain relief room aimed at easing the discomfort of expectant mothers in labour without resorting to medications. Located on the second floor of the maternal and child unit, this innovative space is designed to help women manage pre-labour pain through natural methods.

A New Approach to Pain Relief During Labour

Each month, around 150 expectant mothers are expected to benefit from this soothing area. Equipped with relaxation tools like stretch balls, electro stimulators, and essential oil diffusers, the room allows women to customise their comfort with adjustable lighting, music, and sensory support.

Equipped for Comfort: What the New Room Offers

Additionally, the room features Entonox, a safe gas known for pain relief, and various techniques like sphere exercises, which use different-sized balls to improve posture. These methods aim to reduce pain perception during contractions and dilation, potentially shortening labour and lowering stress.

Aligning with WHO Recommendations for Pain Management

Midwives will guide mothers in using these resources and monitor their progress until the active labour phase begins. This new approach aligns with WHO recommendations for non-pharmacological pain management during childbirth, promising a more personalised and less stressful birthing experience.

The Benefits of Non-Pharmacological Pain Relief Rooms

The introduction of pain relief rooms like the one at Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital offers several advantages for expectant mothers:

Enhanced Comfort and Personalisation: By providing a range of relaxation tools and customisable options, these rooms allow women to tailor their pain management experience to their individual needs, promoting a sense of control and comfort. Reduced Need for Medications: Using natural methods such as stretch balls, essential oil diffusers, and Entonox can help manage pain effectively without relying on medications, which may have potential side effects or complications. Improved Labour Experience: Techniques like sphere exercises and controlled breathing can ease discomfort during contractions and dilation, potentially leading to a shorter and less stressful labor process. Support for Maternal Well-being: The holistic approach of these rooms supports not only physical comfort but also mental and emotional well-being, contributing to a more positive overall birthing experience. Alignment with WHO Guidelines: By following World Health Organization recommendations for non-pharmacological pain management, these rooms represent a progressive step toward evidence-based, patient-centered care.

Incorporating such rooms into maternity care can significantly enhance the childbirth experience, offering expectant mothers more choices and greater comfort during one of life’s most pivotal moments.

