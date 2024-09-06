By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 18:18
• 2 minutes read
Image: Carm
THE Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia has just unveiled a new pain relief room aimed at easing the discomfort of expectant mothers in labour without resorting to medications. Located on the second floor of the maternal and child unit, this innovative space is designed to help women manage pre-labour pain through natural methods.
Each month, around 150 expectant mothers are expected to benefit from this soothing area. Equipped with relaxation tools like stretch balls, electro stimulators, and essential oil diffusers, the room allows women to customise their comfort with adjustable lighting, music, and sensory support.
Additionally, the room features Entonox, a safe gas known for pain relief, and various techniques like sphere exercises, which use different-sized balls to improve posture. These methods aim to reduce pain perception during contractions and dilation, potentially shortening labour and lowering stress.
Midwives will guide mothers in using these resources and monitor their progress until the active labour phase begins. This new approach aligns with WHO recommendations for non-pharmacological pain management during childbirth, promising a more personalised and less stressful birthing experience.
The introduction of pain relief rooms like the one at Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital offers several advantages for expectant mothers:
Incorporating such rooms into maternity care can significantly enhance the childbirth experience, offering expectant mothers more choices and greater comfort during one of life’s most pivotal moments.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
