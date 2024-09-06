By Letara Draghia • Updated: 06 Sep 2024 • 6:03 • 2 minutes read

The push for a new international railway bridge connecting Spain and Portugal is gaining momentum, with Luís Nobre, President of Eixo Atlântico and Mayor of Viana do Castelo, urging both governments to prioritise the project.

In a recent announcement, Nobre called on Portuguese and Spanish officials to include the bridge in discussions at the next Iberian Summit. This cross-border initiative aims to enhance connectivity between the two nations, and it is one that is catching the attention of expatriates living in the EU who rely on efficient transport links.

This isn’t the first time a new bridge over the Minho River has been proposed. In fact, the idea dates back over a decade. Nobre reminded the public that Eixo Atlântico initially proposed a high-speed railway line connecting Ferrol, Galicia, and Lisbon, which would also include a stop at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport. The plan was first presented in 2016, with the vision of improving travel times and addressing bottlenecks in the region.

Currently, the new bridge, set to be located east of Valença and Tui, will serve the Minho railway line. However, the exact location and final administrative and engineering procedures are still being ironed out. Once completed, this project will be a game-changer for both Portuguese and Spanish commuters, as well as those travelling to and from the EU.

Minho railway issues

For years, the Minho railway line has suffered from inefficiencies, particularly between Valença and Porto. Despite recent modernisation efforts, travel times remain incompetent, largely due to infrastructural limitations. Residents in both Portugal and Spain may be all too familiar with the challenges of travelling across the Iberian Peninsula. Whether it’s business trips, family visits, or simply a weekend getaway, these bottlenecks are an inconvenience.

Nobre notes that although some improvements have been made, these efforts alone are not enough to resolve the ongoing issues. He stresses the importance of new infrastructure, emphasising that this bridge and the high-speed line could provide an efficient alternative to the existing route, reducing travel times and boosting economic ties between the two countries.

Portugal and Spain’s cross-border potential

This railway project is not just a Portuguese initiative; it’s also deeply rooted in collaboration with Spain. As Luís Nobre points out, several meetings have taken place with Spanish officials to unlock southern exits from Vigo, pushing the project forward on both sides of the border. For EU expatriates, this level of cooperation reflects a broader commitment to seamless European integration, where cross-border travel and trade are made easier and more efficient.

While progress is being made, the timeline for completion remains unclear. But given the positive reception from both governments, momentum is certainly building. The construction of the bridge represents a significant achievement for civil society and municipal leaders who have been advocating for this project for years.

Whether you’re a frequent traveller between the two nations or looking for easier ways to explore both countries, this new bridge could significantly impact your experience. It’s also likely to benefit businesses that rely on cross-border trade and transport, nurturing a closer economic relationship between Portugal and Spain. The next Iberian Summit could be the turning point that finally sets the wheels in motion.

