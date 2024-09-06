No screen time for toddlers, says Sweden

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 22:16 • 2 minutes read

Boy using a laptop Credit: Pixabay, Pexels

No screen time for toddlers, said Sweden, as health authorities released an updated recommendation stating that children under the age of 2 should not use any digital media to stay healthy and well-developed.

“We have to take back control,” said Sweden´s minister of social affairs and public health, Jakob Forssmed about the use of digital devices among children. Forssmed argued that children today should be granted “the ability to have a different kind of childhood,” free from the negative impacts of digital media.

Swedish health authorities emphasized the key factors parents should focus on when managing technology use among children. In regards to duration, Swedish officials recommended that no children under 2 years of age should be granted screen time, an hour maximum should be spent by children aged 2-5, two hours maximum should be allowed to children aged 6-12, and three hours for teenagers.

The recommendation also listed that parents should follow age limits provided by social media and game companies and stay in charge of what their children do on phones or tablets. Jakob Forssmed also highlighted the “sleep crisis” among the new generation of children, urging parents not to allow screen time before bedtime or in the bedroom.

Another aspect that Swedish authorities highlighted is self-reflection, prompting parents to consider their own screen time and give a good example to their children.

No screen time for toddlers; responses from the world

Health authorities and educators across Europe and the UK responded to Sweden´s recommendations, some rather skeptical about the advice.

The professor of human behaviour and technology at the University of Oxford in the UK, Andrew K. Przybylski said that the prohibition and limits on screen time could be “shaming” parents who have few options; “It has a flawed part, which is about raw hours, which probably don´t matter. But it has really good common sense parts to it, which, again, is about the balance of the online world, the screen world, and the offline world.”

Professor of education at the University of Regensburg in Germany Sebastian Suggate also noted that longer working hours for parents, smaller family sizes, and living in dangerous neighbourhoods often lead to parents using digital devices as a way to escape parenting. Suggate´s research found that frequent use of screen media, including TV can often result in lower mental imagery skills, which affects children´s cognitive development.

In Spain, this summer, authorities announced that all mobile phones, tablets, computers, and televisions sold in Spain will include an effective and free parental control system, protecting children from violent or graphic content. Similarly, a WhatsApp group based in Barcelona, listing more than 1,000 people teamed up to promote the notion that even a “12-year-old is not ready,” to own a smartphone.

Alarmingly, Ofcom issued a report from last year, stating that one in five toddlers, aged 3 or 4 already owns a smartphone.