Plastic sea trash Costa de Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 13:32 • 1 minute read

75% of waste material plucked from Costa del Sol sea, plastic Credit: digitizesc - Shutterstock

Rubbish collection boats, often seen slowly sailing along the western Costa del Sol, collected a total of 35.6 m3 of waste during August, representing 39.54% of the total collected (90.02 m3) since the start of 2024.

According to an estimate by the Ellen Macarthur Foundation, by 2050 the oceans could contain more plastic than fish. But this is not a problem of the future but of the present: 110.4 cubic meters of this material were collected in the coastal waters of the Western Costa del Sol this summer. And plastic was the predominate pollutant this summer in our seas.

The type of material removed was 30.73 m3 of plastics, (86.32% of total), wood 2.18 m3 (6.12%), organic matter 0.18 m3 (0.51%), grease 0.25 m3 (0.70%), seaweed 0.34 m3 (0.96%), and others 1.92 m3, (5.39%). The biggest increases compared to July were plastic and wood.

Apart from the massive amounts of plastics from drinks bottles and food containers, driftwood, fishing traps, polystyrene boxes, pallets and even furniture was dragged out of the sea by the cleanup operations.

Torremolinos saw a slight drop in the amount of rubbish found off its coastline, as did Benalmadena, whereas Fuengirola and Mijas’s sea trash increased significantly compared to July and the levels of its immediate neighbours. The biggest polluter was Marbella, of course, who saw a massive increase in garbage, while their Asian seaweed problem actually decreased somewhat, and there was a very slight drop in sea rubbish recorded in Estepona and Casares.

In all locations, plastic waste made up at least 75% of the total amount of rubbish in Costa del Sol waters. The summer clean-up campaign along the Costa del Sol has cost taxpayers €503,360 and has involved 15 boats, four of them coastal and 11 beach boats, to collect floating and/or semi-submerged solids, as well as hydrocarbons and oil.

