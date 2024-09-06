By Adam Woodward • Updated: 06 Sep 2024 • 19:31 • 1 minute read

Polish Dog Plays Ball, Euro Weekly News. Credit: TikTok

An internet sensation has hit the headlines in Poland as a result of a game of fetch between passers-by and a dog on a balcony.

From a balcony overlooking one of the country’s most iconic streets, the dog throws down a ball from a balcony to passers-by in the hope they will throw it back up again. According to her owner, Buba, came up with the little game herself.

In August 2024, an online TikTok video surfaced of the black dog dropping a ball from a balcony multiple times. Every time people walking down Piotrkowska Street, the main thoroughfare in Lodz, Poland’s fourth-largest city, they threw it back up to her.

The video rapidly gained millions of views and was featured in numerous media articles. Paweł Śpiechowicz, a representative from Lodz city hall, added that ‘visiting Piotrkowska Street is the key to finding the best in enjoyable entertainment in the city.’

According to a report in the local newspaper Kurier Poranny, Buba’s popularity on the Internet has turned her into a must-see tourist attraction, prompting people to travel long distances just to catch a photo of her. It all started when the dog accidentally knocked the ball off the balcony and into the street below, and someone returned it to her. Further TikTok videos show that the dog has persistently been tossing her ball to people walking by ever since.