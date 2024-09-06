By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 10:31 • 1 minute read

Restaurants participate in campaign against hunger. Credit: Wikipedia

The ‘Restaurants Against Hunger’ campaign is celebrating its 15th anniversary as the largest charitable movement in the Spanish hospitality industry.

Currently, the Action Against Hunger initiative has managed to mobilise 12,000 restaurants, raising €1.5 million euros to support the organisation’s work in more than 55 countries, including Spain. The registration period is now open again so that restaurants from all over Spain can join and contribute to this charitable cause. In exchange, they will receive the ‘Solidaridad Km 0’ badge.

Restaurants Against Hunger supports families in vulnerable situations in Spain, a reality that affects more than 6 million people in the country who do not have sufficient resources to cover their basic food needs.

Donations to Restaurants Against Hunger tax deductible

To take part in this charity project, participating establishments only have to choose one dish from their menu and make it charitable during the months of the campaign, which is held every year from September 15 to November 15. At the end, they donate a small part of the sale of these dishes to the organisation, being able to deduct up to 40% of the contribution, 50% on their tax returns if they participate for three consecutive years.

‘This year we want to make a lot of noise, show what we are capable of by working together and get as many restaurants, bars and cafés as possible to raise more funds and help more people here in Spain,’ says Susi Díaz, chef and owner of the La Finca restaurant in Elche.

If you have a restaurant, bar or café and would like to give back something to the community by helping out the less privileged in society, visit the Restaurantes Contra el Hambre website, fill in the details on the online application form and you will receive campaign marketing material. Between 50 cents and €2 is suggested for each chosen dish, depending on the full pice of the dish.