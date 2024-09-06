By Anna Akopyan • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 19:16 • 2 minutes read

Trevi fountain, Rome Credit: Chait Goli, Flickr

Rome officials are considering imposing a limit on the access to the Trevi fountain, in the face of burdening over tourism.

Rome´s Trevi fountain “symbolic” charge; the cost of Italian tourism

Local authorities are contemplating having people reserve in advance to visit the landmark; “Personally, I would be in favour of looking at a new form of access, limited and timed, to the Trevi fountain,” said the city councillor responsible for tourism, Alessandro Onorato to the Italian Press.

He indicated that access to the fountain could become free for residents and cost a “symbolic” charge of €1 or €2 for visitors; not to make money but to show “respect” to the monument, which many tourists disregard by littering and using as a lunch spot. Rome´s mayor Roberto Gualtieri also stated that applying new measures is “a very concrete possibility.”

“We´ve decided to study and investigate this because the situation is becoming technically difficult to manage,” said Gualtieri, adding that, “local police officers tell us this all the time: there is a concentration of people that makes adequate protection of the monument difficult and is also often a source of degradation.”

This is not the first time the local officials have been considering stricter regulations for the Trevi fountain; since 2017, fines can be imposed for disrespectful behaviour at the site, including tourists who attempt to recreate Anita Ekberg´s iconic scene from La Dolce Vida, where the actress springs into the water or the cases like the eight-person fight for a selfie spot in 2018.

The Eternal City of Rome; controlling Italian tourism

The polarity of Rome´s ancient culture and modern mass tourism has been becoming more concerning over the past years, and the consideration of new regulations for the Trevi fountain provoked worry about the city´s upcoming 2025 jubilee between December 24, 2024, and December 14, 2025. More than 30 million tourists and pilgrims are expected in the Eternal City at this time.

Rome´s Deputy Mayor of Mobility Eugenio Patanie, however, noted that since the city is so accustomed to being the centre of attention, it has become adaptable to receiving such a large number of visitors; “Like all capitals, we are constantly under the pressure from tourism and frequent mega events. Rome is a city where we embrace these challenges and welcome visitors, so these big events don´t scare us. We know how to adapt to the pressure.”

Considering the scale of the upcoming Jubilee, Rome officials have developed a sustainable plan to manage mobility. 27 metro stations of Rome´s line A will be renovated, line C will see two new stations, as well as four new tram lines added, and sustainable cycling paths, will be developed, encouraging accessible and environmentally-friendly visitation to the city centre.

Home to 2,873 million people, Rome has not yet seen major anti-tourist protests like those in Venice or Spain´s Barcelona; being a historically significant city, local authorities have been consistently finding new ways to keep peace between residents and tourists.

Italy´s National Federation of the Travel and Tourism Industry president Marina Lalli had said before about the city centre; “It would be crazy to lose young tourists, we would shoot ourselves in the foot. Young people come here and fall in love with Italy, and its lifestyle – and that´s what in the long run favours our exports, our products abroad.”

