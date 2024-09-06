SUP race day in Manilva

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 21:45 • 1 minute read

Racing the surf, SUP riders. Credit: fesurf.es

Manilva’s annual SUP race takes place on Saturday, September 14 with 100s of riders waiting to race across the waves.

For those unsure of what SUP stands for, it’s Stand Up Paddle-Boarding. This Euro Weekly News writer was fortunate enough to have his teenage daughter to explain it to him. The higher-end and narrower paddle-boards are specifically designed to cut through the waves and reach impressive speeds. However, this race day is open to all with a variety of categories from kids to older and less athletic SUP surfers.

The event does include some high level racing as well and is organised by the Club Deportivo Paddle surf Manilva and Liga Fesurfing SUP (Federation of Surfing). The racing promises to be demanding and showcase some of the best athletes in the field on a tough course dominated by strong currents and the influence of the Straight of Gibraltar waters.

Registration for Manilva SUP race still open

Registration for the Manilva SUP Race, the town’s official SUP Race event and counting towards the Fesurfing SUP Race Andalucía League, will remain open until September 11. The event will be held on September 14 on La Colonia beach, in Sabinillas.

More than 120 riders have already signed up for this event, which has different categories and is aimed at young and old. The demanding circuits will combine long distance and technical difficulty. Those interested in taking part in the event can sign up through the website www.dorsalchip.es.