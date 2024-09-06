Supporting you every step of the way

By EWN • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 13:45 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Collyfer

Collyfer Funeral Directors is a family-run business with a proud history spanning over 50 years, with its head office in Huércal-Overa. Over the decades, the company has expanded its presence across the Almería and Murcia provinces, becoming a trusted name in funeral services in the region.

In a pioneering move within Spain, Collyfer was the first funeral director to offer pre-paid funeral plans directly to its clients. These plans cater to a wide range of needs and preferences, allowing families to make arrangements in advance and ensuring peace of mind for their loved ones. Among the options is the newly introduced DIRECT CREMATION plan, which provides a no-fuss funeral service, catering to those who prefer simplicity and minimal ceremony.

The company has recently completed the first phase of its Crematorium Project, situated on the outskirts of Huércal-Overa. This development represents a significant enhancement in the services Collyfer can offer, providing families with the option of holding cremations closer to home. The new crematorium allows for a more personalised and intimate experience, with the option to attend the cremation in person.

Collyfer’s new facility is designed with the utmost care and consideration for the families it serves. The building features air-conditioned offices where families can arrange the funeral of their loved ones in a serene and peaceful setting. The facility also includes a display of urns and memorial jewellery, enabling families to choose how they would like their loved one’s remains to be presented.

The crematorium offers both indoor and outdoor spaces for services, accommodating various preferences and traditions. For those who wish to attend their loved one’s cremation, a private room is available, where personalised imagery and music can be projected, creating a meaningful and comforting atmosphere. The surrounding gardens provide a tranquil space where ashes can be interred, offering a lasting place of remembrance. Families can also leave a tribute on the Memory Tree or have a plaque placed in the gardens.

Looking ahead, Collyfer’s Memorial Lake will soon offer a serene setting where families can scatter the ashes of their loved ones on the water. This peaceful and welcoming environment has already garnered positive feedback from those who have visited in the first weeks of its opening.

At Collyfer, the team understands the challenges and emotional strain that come with arranging a funeral, particularly in a foreign country. With four English-speaking staff members—Karen, John, Ben, and Francisco—the company is equipped to guide and support families through every step of the process, whether a plan, insurance, or no prior arrangements are in place.

