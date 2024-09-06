The Benalmadena Show Must Go On

By Adam Woodward •
Tribute to Queen, Friday, September 13, at 9.30pm at the Municipal Auditorium in Benalmádena. An unforgettable and emotion-packed night coming up with The Show Must Go On, a vibrant homage to the legendary English band.
This vibrant tribute to Queen’s greatest hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, and Don’t Stop Me Now, performed with a passion and energy that captures the essence of this tribute group The Show Must Go On.
The musical show ensures a faithful staging that perfectly recreates Freddie Mercury, backed by fully crafted harmonies and with great faithfulness to the other members of the band. The band covers the entire Queen catalogue, from their beginnings in 1973 to their last 1995 album Made in Heaven.
The band was put together in 2017, Javier Bocanegra ( as Roger Taylor), a renowned drummer in Catalonia, leading a group formed by the guitarist Sergi Rotllán (as Brian May), with more than 20 years of musical career among the best orchestras and groups. Carlos Rojo (as John Deacon), a young and talented bassist, one of the best bassists in Catalonia today, and José Manuel Iglesias (as Freddie Mercury), a singer and actor trained at the prestigious Andreu Buenafuente acting school in Reus, protagonist in several TV commercials and main actor in a film that will be released in 2021, as well as starring in several plays and cabaret musicals.
The Show Must Go On tribute to Queen is on at the Benalmadena Auditorium on Friday, September 13 at 9.30pm. Advance tickets from entradas.com cost €20 and it’s €25 on the door and just €15 for pensioners.
