The Spanish people have spoken: tortilla with onion is best

By Eleanor EWN • Updated: 06 Sep 2024 • 9:52 • 2 minutes read

For fans of the runny tortilla like me, this omelette is vastly overcooked! Credit: Shutterstock.

One of the most important debates that divides families and friends across Spain is whether tortilla de patatas is better with or without onion. Could the results of a recent survey finally put this controversy to bed once and for all?

The humble tortilla de patatas– or Spanish omelette- has become synonymous with Spanish cuisine and is a mainstay in the tapas and pincho bars across the country. Two debates surround how tortilla should be served: with or without onion, and how long to cook it. Though many establishments serve tortillas totally set, many people prefer a runnier version that positively drips as it’s served. One thing’s for sure though: in Spain, you’re bound to find bars that serve a tortilla exactly to your taste.

71.8% of Spaniards Prefer Tortilla With Onion

The Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) has shared the results of a survey with perhaps surprising results. Nearly 72% of Spaniards claimed to prefer potato omelette onion, and more than half (52.9%) prefer their tortilla poca hecha- runny in the middle.

Tortilla: Spain’s Second Most Typical Dish

This well-loved snack doesn’t hold the number one spot in Spaniards’ hearts though, with the Valencian dish paella coming out on top of the list of Spain’s most typical cuisine. 40% of Spanish people surveyed chose paella as the most typical Spanish dish.

Tortilla came in second, with 33.5% naming it as the most typical dish, followed by jamón- Iberian ham- in third place.

The results varied according to region. In Andalucia for example, 34.2% chose gazpacho as the most typical Spanish dish, with a similar number choosing fried fish. A whopping 83.3% of people in Aragón chose ternasco, while 83.3% of people in Asturias chose fabada, a traditional bean dish.

In the same study, Spaniards recognised that they are moving away from cooking at home: 46% believe that traditional, home-cooked food is being replaced by fast food, compared to 27% who claim that families continue to dedicate the same amount of time to prepare recipes at home.

The reason for this move away from the stove is clear to the CIS: 69.3% relate it to the “current fast-paced lifestyle, which does not allow much time for cooking.” 18% consider that it is due to the fact that fewer people know how to cook and a similar percentage cite the ease and access to fast or pre-cooked food as the main reasons for not cooking at home.

Tortilla: With or Without Onions?

So what’s the verdict? Do Euro Weekly News readers agree with Spanish people’s assessment? How do you like your potato omelette? My personal favourite: LOTS of onion and extremely runny in the middle. Let us know what you think!

