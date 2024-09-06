By Harry Sinclair • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 10:29 • 2 minutes read

Greater regulations are coming to toys for the safety of children Credit: Shutterstock: Jacob Lund

The EU has introduced new rules to protect children from toxic chemicals in toys.

On September 5, the European Parliament backed a proposal aiming to improve the safety of toys available on the EU market.

The proposal had a particular focus on harmful substances and toxins in toys.

EU closer to protecting children from toxic chemicals and harmful substances in toys

In view of recent scientific findings, the current Toy Safety Directive from 2009 is seen as outdated and in need of revision.

With that aim, the European Commission put forth a proposal for a new regulation in 2023 to “ensure that children are even more protected when playing with toys, including harmful chemicals,” said Commissioner Thierry Breton.

Breton added that thanks to digital technologies it will be easier to detect unsafe toys, especially at EU borders.

The new regulations come as a result of new findings on dangerous chemicals for kids

The new regulation would introduce essential requirements for toys, ensuring a high level of protection for the health and safety of children.

Included in the regulation is a ban on endocrine-disrupting chemicals and respiratory sensitisers on top of the existing prohibition on carcinogenic, mutagenic and toxic substances.

Children are highly sensitive to any substance that could affect their brains and endocrine systems, which are still developing and susceptible to chemicals.

Respiratory sensitisers have been proven to lead to an increase in childhood asthma, neurotoxic substances are harmful to developing brains, and endocrine disruptors alter normal hormonal activity in the body, showing effects later in life.

In recent years, there have been further studies on the effects of exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals which reveal they may have been responsible for declining sperm counts, increased numbers of male children born with genital malformations, and rising cases of certain types of cancer that are hormone-sensitive.

Manufacturers will need to create a Digital Product Passport for toys

Under the new Commission proposal, agreed by the Parliament on September 5, manufacturers will need to create a Digital Product Passport which will provide information on the compliance of toys with this regulation and any other legislation applicable to toys.

In addition, manufacturers should also carry out safety assessments before placing a product on the market, which will cover all chemical, physical, mechanical, electrical, flammability, hygiene and radioactivity hazards, including potential exposure to all of these aspects.

The next step to finalise these requirements will be for the regulations to undergo inter-institutional negotiations between Parliament, the Commission and the Council.