Transgender athlete reaches Paralympic 200m semi-finals

Transgender Para-athlete Valentina Petrillo has reached the semi-finals of the 200m. Credit: Mark Irvine. X.

Italian trangender para-athlete Valentina Petrillo has qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s T12 200m for visually impaired athletes at the Paris Paralympics.

The 51-year-old athlete from Naples transitioned in 2019 and qualified for the semi-finals despite coming last in her heat. However, her season’s best time of 25.95 seconds meant she qualified in ninth place overall, with 12 athletes progressing to the semi-finals. Athletes will compete in the semi-finals of the event on Friday evening, with the final on Saturday evening.

Petrillo: Formally a National Champion in Men’s Category

Petrillo- who was diagnosed at age 14 with Stargardt disease, a genetic eye condition that causes visual impairment- had previously won 11 national titles in the men’s category as a married father of two. She was one of only two of the 19 entrants to run without a guide.

Petrillo finished 0.01 seconds behind the Venezuelan Alejandra Perez. Simran, representing India, won the heat in a time of 25.41 seconds, while reigning champion Omara Durand, from Cuba, recorded the fastest time: 24.78 seconds.

Petrillo Failed to Qualify for 400m Final

The Italian runner also made it to the 400m semi-final, but failed to progress to the medal race. The 200m will be her last chance to have a shot at Paralympic gold at these games.

Petrillo the Second Paralympic Transgender Athlete

According to the International Paralympic Committee, Petrillo is the second transgender Paralympian, following in the steps of Ingrid van Kranen, a Dutch discus thrower who died in 2021. Van Kranen finished ninth in the F11 class at Rio 2016.

Controversy Surrounding Transgender Participation in Sports Rages On

Petrillo’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics is bound to add fuel to the fire in a debate that continues to rage on. Transgender athletes have faced considerable backlash and increasing resistance from governing bodies regarding their participation in different events.

Sall Grover, the founder of the women’s-only app Giggle, reacted on Twitter, saying: “To put it into perspective, this man has stopped a woman even competing at the Paralympics, will stop a woman advancing to the finals, and has the ability to stop a woman getting a medal. That’s at least three women being excluded. All in the name of “inclusion.””

Grover was taken to court by a transgender woman who claimed her women- only app was discriminatory.

The Olympic Committee updated its guidelines in January, allowing individual sports to have the final say on whether transgender athletes can compete. However, pro-trans rights campaigners have maintained that banning transgender athletes from competing in elite sports would be discriminatory.

Debate Follows Olympic Boxing Fury

This is only the latest debate about whether transgender athletes, athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) or athletes with elevated levels of testosterone- should be allowed to compete. Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s participation in the women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics also sparked a frenzied debate.

What was less covered in the media though was the fact that both boxers who reached the finals had failed the International Boxing Association gender eligibility tests. However, it isn’t known whether XY chromosomes or elevated testosterone levels were found in either case.

The Transgender Debate in Sports: In Need of Definitive Resolution

Individuals will have vastly differing opinions on the fairness and safety of transgender athletes taking part in grassroots and professional sports. One thing though is for sure: if the commissions that govern sport don’t take decisive action one way or another, controversies like the ones we’ve seen this summer will continue to divide sport, and society.