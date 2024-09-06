Uphill race in Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 1:35 • 1 minute read

100s of runners competing in the 2023 race. Credit: Club de Atletismo Torremolinos, Facebook

Coinciding with the Feria de San Miguel, the Torremolinos Bajondillo-Nogalera Hill Climb race will take place on Sunday, September 15.

This year’s popular race will comprise of various different categories including both 5 and 10 kilometre routes around the town. This, the biggest sporting event in Torremolinos in September, starts off at 9.30am from and finishes back at Torremolinos sports stadium.

According to Councillor for Sports Ramón Alcaide ,’This year, as a something new, we are opening up two 5 and 10 kilometre routes for categories from youth to veterans’, who continued by confirming that already they had 300 people signed up for the races. Also, children and cadets will complete a 2.5km route, with their starting time set at 10.30am.

Gruelling Bajondillo-Nogalera Hill Climb

On Friday, September 13, the famously gruelling Bajondillo-Nogalera Hill Climb will take off at 7pm in which starts from Rincón del Sol in La Carihuela on a time trail in which runners must overcome the section of stairs that connects El Bajondillo with the Plaza de La Nogalera.

Registration for those who want to take part is free for members of the sports centre and with a price of €2 for non-members, and available through the Torremolinos Despega app until Friday, September 13 at 1pm, or until a maximum quota of 1,000 competitors is reached.

Race number bibs can be collected on Friday, September 13 from 11am to 1pm and in the afternoon from 5pm to 8pm at the Palacio San Miguel or on the day of the race one hour before the race.