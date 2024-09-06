By Catherine McGeer •
VELEZ-MALAGA’s second year of ‘La Noche en Vela’ (The Night in Candlelight) was a smashing success, drawing over 25,000 attendees to the historic centre of Velez-Malaga on Saturday, August 31.
Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez praised the event, calling it a ‘resounding success’ that brought the city to life like never before. With more than a hundred activities spread across ten zones, the event offered something for everyone, from live performances to art displays, making the centre of Vélez-Málaga shine brighter than ever.
One of the highlights was the opening of the town’s church towers, including Santa María, which saw nearly 400 visits, a clear sign of the event’s impact. Social media buzzed with excitement, with over 250,000 views of event promotions, further demonstrating the night’s wide-reaching appeal.
Mayor Lupiáñez expressed gratitude to the police, security forces, and cleaning crews, who worked efficiently to restore the town by the next morning, as if the massive celebration had never happened. He also acknowledged the incredible involvement of local groups, associations, and volunteers who played a crucial role in the event’s success.
Looking ahead, the mayor is eager to keep the momentum going, with plans for more activities throughout the year, aiming to make ‘La Noche en Vela’ the pinnacle of a full summer program in 2025. With upcoming events like ‘Sunset Music Evenings,’ Vélez-Málaga is set to keep its historic centre vibrant and alive, continuing to draw locals and visitors to celebrate its unique charm and community spirit.
