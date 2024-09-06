We are fully committed to reducing carbon footprint

By EWN • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 14:08 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit International School of Estepona Committed to reducing carbon footprint

The International School Estepona was established in 2004 and is the educational home to just over 100 children from all over the globe, aged from 2-12 years. It can be found in the heart of El Paraiso.

The school was purposely built and differs from other school buildings in the area that are for example, in an all concrete complex or housed in villas. ISE has great facilities; secure, enclosed gardens, a fabulous sports ground and bright classrooms with air conditioning. ISE have installed Ozone Machines to disinfect all areas, principally for the Foundation Stage ensuring that all resources are sterilised after they have been cleaned each day.

The school is fully committed to reduce their carbon footprint and has implemented many initiatives to achieve this. For example, the new installation of the LED lights in all areas in and around the school. Subsequently, all ‘common areas’ have timers set to minimise the carbon emissions. The school has also started to introduce light saving ‘Interactive TVs’ to replace the projectors and digital boards in the classrooms.

The children regularly visit the beach and utilise the local community for ‘hands on’ learning. Subsequently, the children take ownership and show a responsibility to want to take care of said community, along with an awareness of being environmentally friendly. This is reaffirmed by the local people commenting on their decorum around the neighbouring area.

The teachers are UK qualified, with many years of experience and are kept up to date on teaching methodology and The National Curriculum at the annual NABSS (National Association of British Schools in Spain) conference; which the school is a member of and the only member in Estepona. Furthermore, all educators attend many training courses throughout the year.

The school provides a safe, inspiring, personalised and fun learning environment for international students to learn. This is reinforced by ensuring that class sizes remain small and tailored to each child’s needs.

The school is British and the primary Maths and English curriculum is based on the English National Curriculum, which is designed to provide the highest academic quality of education. The English National Curriculum is renowned worldwide and allows a child to move seamlessly between another British School whether here in Spain or around the world. It is rigorous and, as one of the longest-standing systems it is well-regarded across the world and is the preferred choice for international families. All other subjects are taught through themed units of the International Primary Curriculum (IPC).

In the Early Years Foundation Stage, we seek to create a safe, caring and happy environment, where a child believes that they are capable of anything. Our EYFS curriculum is designed to allow each child to discover interests and talents as well as equip them to become life-long learners. The EYFS curriculum is organised into seven areas of learning and development; Personal, Social and Emotional Development, Communication and Language, Mathematical Development, Understanding the World, Physical Development, Expressive Arts and Design and Literacy Development.

If you wish to find out more about the school search ‘International School Estepona’, visit their website: marbellaschool.com. For all enquiries contact: +34 951 74 27 36 or daniela@marbellaschool.com.

Calle Azahar, Urb el Paraiso, 29688, Estepona

Sponsored