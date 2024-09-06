By Eleanor EWN • Published: 06 Sep 2024 • 8:30 • 1 minute read

A historical and long-awaited competitive victory for San Marino. Credit: Varrkey Sports. X.

San Marino registered a historic victory in the Nations League by winning the first competitive match in their history; a win over Liechtenstein.

World’s lowest-ranked side San Marino won their first competitive match in a Nations League match against Liechtenstein. Their competitive winless run spanned two decades and 140 games. They last won a match in 2004- also a 1-0 win against Liechtenstein. It’s the country’s second-ever victory.

How the Game Played Out

San Marino’s decisive goal was scored by the 19-year-old Nicjo Sensoli, who plays in the fourth tier in Italy. The teenager lobbed Liechtenstein goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel in the 53rd minute, sparking wild celebrations among the players, staff, and watching fans.

San Marino then put on a solid defensive display to secure the result, a victory made all the sweeter after years of heavy losses.

San Marino Showing Signs of Life

The footballing minnows have lost 196 of the 206 fixtures they’ve contested and were comprehensively thrashed 10-0 by England back in November 2021. However, the country has shown some signs of improvement and registered some important landmarks along the way.

In October 2023, they scored their first competitive goal in two years. In that match, Denmark only narrowly beat them by a score line of 2-1. In March of this year, they also drew 0-0 against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Delight in Victory for Tiny Nation

San Marino is a tiny country surrounded by Italy. With a population of just 33,000 and covering a mere 61 square kilometres (half the size of Manchester), San Marino is one of the world’s smallest countries.

