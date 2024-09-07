By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 21:28 • 1 minute read

A 2,000 year old battering rum discovered in Sicily Credit: Soprintendenza del Mare, Facebook

A 2,000-year-old bronze battering ram, which had sunk during the First Punic War, was discovered off the coast of Sicily in Italy, drawing the attention of European researchers.

Ancient battering ram discovered in Sicily, revealing epic history

The bronze fragment of the ram – the rostrum- was discovered 80 metres below sea level between the Aegadian islands Levanzo and Favignana, in the Mediterranean northwest of Sicily.

The region’s cultural heritage department reported that the rostrum was placed under the nose of an ancient warship, as the rams were mounted at the front of a Roman warship to sink enemy ships.

The rostrum is believed to have been used during the Battle of the Aegates between Rome and Carthage in 241 BC. This battle marked the end of the 23 years of the First Punic War between the two forces, ultimately resulting in Carthage surrendering to Rome.

The researchers’ evaluation reported that the rostrum had ornamental reliefs and a Roman helmet with three feathers engraved on it; an authentic style for Roman soldiers at the time.

Carthage, found in present-day Tunisia, was a civilization that governed the Mediterranean almost 2,000 years ago and achieved expansive dominance thanks to its maritime trade. It had feuded with the Roman Republic over the dominance of the western Mediterranean, leading to three long periods of the Punic Wars, and was eventually defeated by Rome.

Unknown history discovered in Sicily

This spring, another discovery was made in Sicily’s legendary Valley of the Temples UNESCO World Heritage site, revealing the remains of a previously unknown building site. Although its function remains unclear, the structure was likely linked to ancient religion in the city founded by Greek settlers.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of discovering a hitherto unknown monument in a crucial part of the city, possibly related to the nearby sanctuary,” reported a member of the research team Sebastiano Imposa.

“This could give us a better understanding of the city’s religious topography and help us determine the different phases of construction that took place in this area—located between a sacred sector and a residential district,” said Imposa, noting that the site may become another significant attraction for historians and international visitors.