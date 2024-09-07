Almeria featured in Iberia’s Ronda Magazine

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 13:40 • 1 minute read

Almeria’s movie magic and tourism was featured in Iberia’s Ronda magazine Credit: Oasys MiniHollywood

The province of Almeria and all its contributions to the film industry were showcased in Iberia’s latest magazine.

Almeria was featured in Iberia’s Ronda magazine this September with a ten-page report highlighting its connection to famous film locations and Hollywood itself.

The report detailed iconic sites like the Tabernas Desert, where Lawrence of Arabia and A Fistful of Dollars were filmed, as well as La Isleta del Moro in Almeria, which featured in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Other movies include Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at Mosul Beach and Wonder Woman at Hoya Wall.

The report also honoured local extras who worked alongside stars like Clint Eastwood, Sean Connery, and Jack Nicholson.

List of locations

The full list of Almeria’s locations featured in the magazine are:

Rambla viciana oasis, in the Tabernas desert: Lawrence of Arabia.

Tavern Desert: Lawrence of Arabia, Cleopatra, A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Carlos Perez Siquier School of Art and Design and Mosul beach: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Almeria Cathedral Square: Patton.

Hoya Wall: Wonder Woman.

La Isleta del Moro: Terminator, dark destiny.

Iberia’s Ronda Magazine

Iberia is Spain’s biggest airline and its Ronda magazine is a prime spot for any tourist location to present the best of what it has to offer.

For Almeria, this is a fantastic opportunity for its tourism sector, with more than 1.9 million passengers flying with Iberia a month, and the airline’s site receiving 6.5 million visits a month.

Iberia is betting on Almeria and the Andalusian province, boasting it’s tourism aboard its nearly 300 daily flights in the Ronda magazine.

