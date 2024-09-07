Asprodalba’s Movie Nights in Vera

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 12:54 • 1 minute read

Asprodalba celebrated its 29th edition of Movie Nights and the money raised Credit: Asprodalba /fb

More than €2,500 was raised during Vera’s last summer cinema night, Cine Asprodalba, where the entire box office is donated to Asprodalba.

Asprodalba is an association promoting people with intellectual disabilities in Levante Almeriense, with two residential homes in Vera.

This annual event has grown into a community favourite, drawing in hundreds of attendees over the past 30 years with Asprodalba sharing their gratitude after this year’s edition, “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us at the 29th Asprodalba Movie Night.”

“We want to give a special mention to Vera Cine,” stated Asprodalba, “for their support in each edition, making it possible for this event to continue to be so memorable year after year.”

On September 3rd, the last of the Asprodalba Movie Nights, 400 people came to watch Buffalo Kids, a Spanish animated film.

The film, chosen to close the summer cinema cycle, highlights themes of inclusion and diversity.

It tells the story of Tom and Mary, orphaned siblings who arrive in New York in the late 19th century and embark on a dangerous journey through the Wild West.

The film’s message resonated with the audience, as noted by Asprodalba’s president, who said “It touched the hearts of the Vera public.”

“We will always be there supporting Asprodalba and the social work you do,” said one audience member.

This charity event has become more than just a fundraiser, offering an unforgettable night of cinema and unity for Vera’s residents.

