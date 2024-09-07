By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 10:44 • 2 minutes read

Man travels on public transport Credit: Josh Hild, Flickr

Belgian workers have the longest commuting times and distances of any nation in Europe, according to a recent study by European human resources specialist SD Worx; most residents consider it an unfortunate “waste of time.”

“A waste of time” commuting to work

The study showed that on average, workers in Belgium travel 39 km to their workplace, with a total of 53 minutes each day spent making the journey to and from work. The maximum distance Belgian workers are willing to cover to get to their workplace is 48 km. Spending almost an hour on the move daily, one in five Belgians is dissatisfied with the time spent travelling.

Approximately one in three Belgians “considers (commutes) to be a waste of time, partly because they cannot use this time in a productive way,” explained the mobility expert at SD Worx Veerle Michiels, as the majority (77 per cent) reported that they are unable to work during their journey.

While personal choices may affect commuting time, external factors including the availability of transport, road infrastructure, the location of affordable housing, and work have a strong impact on commuting times. “This may influence whether someone stays in their job. While the main factor in choosing a job remains the salary, accessibility, and distance also play a role,” emphasised Michiels.

To make up for the lost time, however, Michiels highlighted that “there is often an obligation for the employer to contribute financially to the costs associated with commuting,” ensuring that the workers earn more than they spend when working.

Finding balance; time spent commuting to work

Known as a country with expansive and efficient infrastructure, Germany has seen an increase in commuting times within the past few years. According to the Federal Institute for Population Research in Wiesbaden, 20,4 per cent of German workers took 30 minutes or more for a one-way trip to work in 1991; the figure has now risen to 25,9 per cent. Today, one in 20 workers commutes at least an hour due to unpredictable traffic jams or delays by public transport.

A study by the European Commission showed that in 2019, more than half of employed people in the EU travelled less than 30 minutes from home to work. The study also revealed that the higher the educational level of employed people, the longer the commuting time they have, as 68,8 per cent of workers with low educational levels had a commuting time below 30 minutes, in comparison to the highly educated (54,7 per cent).

Portugal was named the country with the shortest commuting time, with an average of 34 minutes, followed by Spain with 36 minutes, and the majority of Spanish workers (80 per cent) reported that the national public transport infrastructure is affordable and efficient.

The southern countries are also known to have a better work and life balance unlike the countries like Latvia, Ireland, or Hungary, where more than 10 per cent of workers have to travel for at least an hour, making the countries less favourable for those who seek balance.

