Belly dancing course Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Sep 2024 • 10:16 • 1 minute read

End of course belly dancing show. Credit: Inma Cozár

‘Awaken the goddess within you through dance, self-care and appreciating your divinity.’ That’s the message from professional belly dance teacher, Inma Cozár in Marbella.

Her belly dance classes are held once a week and last 1.5 hours. The class is divided into 3 sections:

Warming up the different joints and muscles, stimulating blood flow in order to avoid injuries during class, while creating body self-awareness, working on the dissociation and elasticity of the upper trunk, arms and hands.

Technique: Static movement technique explaining in detail the entire technique of undulating and accent movements and hip technique.

Movement technique: with special emphasis on the birth of movement through stepping and marking beats to the rhythm which includes muscle toning, calorie consumption and figure shaping.

At the end of the class, several minutes are spent stretching the exercised parts of the body, as well as sporadic exercises to enhance learning and improvisation, empower women and strengthen the bond with their classmates.

Belly dancing – no experience necessary

The beginner level is focused on those students who have never practiced belly dancing or have little training. At this level, the body is prepared for dancing, with postural correction and necessary muscle toning. A lot of work is done on technique, pelvic alignment and sequences of movements, rhythm and musical counting. All sequences and choreographies are adapted to the level.

You should wear comfortable clothing, such as leggings or tights so that the teacher can assess the movement through the knees, a top so that the belly can be seen, and if you do not want to show it, tight t-shirts to assess the movements. Also you will need a scarf worn around the waist to raise awareness of the hips. Bare feet, socks, ballet slippers or low-heeled ergonomic shoes for dancers are also a benefit.

6 hours of in-group classes per month cost €35, or 12 hours for €50. Half months (December), €25. A single session costs €12. Inma also offers private classes at home. The beginner level group classes are on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm. To find out more about class venues and to sign up for the course, email info@inmacozarbellydance.com or telephone: 600 26 65 30