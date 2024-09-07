Benefit from free Chinese classes

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Sep 2024 • 13:24 • 1 minute read

Free Chinese classes for adults Credit: Media_Photos - Shutterstock

Opportunities in Benalmadena to benefit from the new influx of Chinese business and tourism in 2025 by learning Chinese for free.

With massive business deals currently being struck at the moment between the Junta de Andalucía and Chinese authorities, including a huge plant to produce green hydrogen energy in Malaga and new direct flights between China and Malaga to bring 50,000 Chinese tourists a year, the future employment opportunities are there for the taking.

The edge candidates for positions will no doubt need to score employment will be some sort of knowledge of the Chinese language and culture. For that reason, Benalmadena Council are offering free Chinese classes.

Basic Chinese conversation, an introduction to Chinese grammar, Chinese culture & cooking

The Costa del Sol town, already twinned with the Chinese city of Dongying, is offering its new free courses at the Innova centre in Arroyo del Miel. Named ‘Descubre Chino’, the series of workshops is completely free of charge and will be held every Saturday starting September 14, from 10am to 12pm, and is aimed at adults with no previous experience in the Chinese language. On the courses, attendees will learn basic Chinese conversation, an introduction to Chinese grammar and writing, Chinese culture and traditions, and special workshops on Chinese for business as well as fun cultural activities such as cooking and calligraphy.

This initiative, sponsored by the Wenxin Educational Group, the largest Chinese school in Andalusia, and the Association of Chinese United in Spain, is part of the series of actions that the Town Council and the Department of Tourism are promoting following its twinning with the Chinese city of Dongying. For more information and to register, the email address claseschinobenalmadena@gmail.com is also available.